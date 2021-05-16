Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $239.70 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

