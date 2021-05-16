Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 166.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $516.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.