Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Milestone Scientific to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 104.43% and a negative net margin of 165.06%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Milestone Scientific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

