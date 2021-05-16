MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $90.36 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $90.36 million and $126,440.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $8.42 or 0.00018578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,733,347 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

