Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.