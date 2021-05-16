Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.89 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $42.89 million and $314,748.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $18.17 or 0.00038702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00494976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00228488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.18 or 0.01188964 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00040818 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,360,344 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

