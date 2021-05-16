Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

MG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.58. 114,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $311.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.