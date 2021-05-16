Mizuho Boosts Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target to $17.00

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

