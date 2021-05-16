Mizuho Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $176.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.