MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches Market Cap of $975,494.50

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $975,494.50 and $142.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001268 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

