ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Large Volume Increase

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 87,028 shares.The stock last traded at $141.73 and had previously closed at $137.76.
MODV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
