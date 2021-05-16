ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Large Volume Increase

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 87,028 shares.The stock last traded at $141.73 and had previously closed at $137.76.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

