Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $204.38. 1,475,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,708. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $134.20 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.