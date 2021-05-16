Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

