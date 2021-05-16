Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report sales of $73.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the lowest is $67.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 387.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $316.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $324.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $379.47 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $391.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCRI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. 49,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.