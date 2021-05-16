MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $379.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

MongoDB stock traded up $16.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.33. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

