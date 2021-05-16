MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.69.

MongoDB stock opened at $261.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.33. MongoDB has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

