Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 440,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

