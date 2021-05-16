Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,397 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Monro worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

MNRO opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

