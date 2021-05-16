Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

