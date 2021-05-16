Morgan Stanley Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $205.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APTV. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $160.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aptiv by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Aptiv by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

