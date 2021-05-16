Morgan Stanley Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $127.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

