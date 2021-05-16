Morgan Stanley Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $91.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.25.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after buying an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Appian by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $77,122,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

