Morgan Stanley Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of Target stock opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $217.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

