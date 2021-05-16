Morgan Stanley Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.20 ($79.06).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.