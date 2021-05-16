Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

