Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 44.4% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,344,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $71,213,000 after acquiring an additional 267,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

