Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.