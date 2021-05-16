Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.