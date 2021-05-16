Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $571,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kellogg by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.54 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

