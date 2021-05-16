Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,964,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,148,000 after buying an additional 680,444 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 37,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 540,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 111,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

