Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,212 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $89.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

