Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 43.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 33.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.0% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 17.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 983,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,918,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

