Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

