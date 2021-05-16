Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $34.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Inherent Group LP increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,083,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 695,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

