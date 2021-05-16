M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 99,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

