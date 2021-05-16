Mushroom (MUSH) Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Mushroom has a market cap of $33.96 million and approximately $7,259.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002441 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mushroom has traded 68.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mushroom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00487087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00232464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.04 or 0.01155193 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,107,778 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mushroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mushroom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.