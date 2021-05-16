Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $24.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MYOV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

MYOV stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $6,847,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

