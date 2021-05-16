National Bank Financial Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIA. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.41. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.74.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

