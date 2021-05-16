National Bank Financial Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIA. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.
Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.41. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.74.
In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
