National Bank Financial Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.