National Bankshares Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.
SIA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.05.
Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$8.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.74.
In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
