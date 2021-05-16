National Bankshares Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

SIA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.05.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$8.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.74.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

