National Bankshares Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$26.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INE. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.56.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

