National Bankshares Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$50.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.02.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$38.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.86. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$29.51 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

