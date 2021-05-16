National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $4.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,793. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 471,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $361.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

