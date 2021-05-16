NativeCoin Trading Down 38.4% This Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $3.81 million and $963.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00333772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

