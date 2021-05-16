Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,466 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $38,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

