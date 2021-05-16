Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 65,582 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,582 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $39,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,518,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,576,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 230,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

KO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

