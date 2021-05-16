Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on GASNY. Santander raised Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

