NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce sales of $116.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.30 million and the lowest is $116.14 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $467.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBTB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. 110,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

