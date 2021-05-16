NBW Capital LLC Buys 2,535 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $398.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.14. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,146 shares of company stock worth $29,364,248. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

