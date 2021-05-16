NBW Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.36% of TriState Capital worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of TSC opened at $22.88 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

